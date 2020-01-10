Wawa Looks to Deliver Big Innovations With Small Location

Your one-stop shop for a cup of coffee and hoagies is getting smaller and quicker, at least in one location.

Wawa on Friday opened a new 3,000-square-foor store in Center City, half the size of a regular store. While this location is taking away some size, this convenience store adding features that should make people’s visits more, well, convenient.

“At Wawa, we strive to accommodate our customers in multiple ways and this new store design is geared towards meeting the needs of our local community members who require quick food options without sacrificing fresh and quality ingredients to fuel their daily routine,” Wawa senior Director of Store Operations David Simonetti said.

Features at the 33 S. 16th Street location include a walk-up pick-up window for mobile and online orders – a first of its kind for a Wawa in the Mid-Atlantic – a new line of “Good to Go” hot and cold items and a self-serve hot tea bar.

“These innovations are designed to meet the new speed of life while enhancing our ability to provide those fresh, quality options,” Wawa Chief Real Estate Officer Brian Schaller said.

Wawa will also use composable straws and reusable bags in an effort to be more environmentally friendly. Mayor Jim Kenney called the new location a “beautiful, innovative store.”