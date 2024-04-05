Philadelphia

Wawa giving away free coffee for 60th anniversary

By Cherise Lynch

Sip, sip, hooray! Wawa is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and they want you to receive a gift.

On Tuesday, April 16, - Wawa Day - the Pennsylvania-based convenience store will offer customers a free hot coffee of any size, all day.

In Philadelphia, Wawa will host two celebrations, one at its 6th and Chestnut store and another at the National Constitution Center.

Customers can expect special guests, promotions and unique merchandise to be sold at those locations.

Wawa opened its first store in 1964 and now has more than 1,000 locations in the Philadelphia region, as well as in Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

