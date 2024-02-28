On South Street in Philadelphia, you may soon smell kernels popping inside of a multi-million dollar popcorn facility made possible, in part, by the Eagles Autism Foundation and Wawa.

A former Wawa store located at 9th and South Street has become a new production facility for Popcorn for the People.

Popcorn for the People is a non-profit organization that offers career opportunities for adults with autism and developmental disabilities.

This facility will hire and train adults with neurodiverse backgrounds to cook, prepare and package popcorn that will be sold at Lincoln Financial Field, Wawa stores and in various locations throughout the region.

“This partnership between the Eagles Autism Foundation, Popcorn for the People, Wawa, and Nouryon is going to change lives for generations of people in the neurodiverse community,” Chairman and CEO of Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie said in a news release “This milestone took a lot of hard work and dedication on the part of so many people who work tirelessly to break down barriers that stand in the way of employment for individuals of all abilities. I am both proud and humbled to be part of this historic moment and hope the success that follows here will inspire others around the world to support neurodiversity in similar ways.”

A dollar from every bag sold will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation to fund future community grants benefiting people in the area.

Popcorn for the People’s assorted flavors includes classics like Caramel, Butter, and Kettle, as well as gourmet creations like Dark Chocolate Espresso, Chicago Baked Cheddar, and French Toast. Gluten-free and select ones are kosher and vegan.

For more information visit popcornforthepeople.com.