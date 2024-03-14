Philadelphia

Wawa in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood to close after losing its lease

The Wawa store will be replaced by a Chase Bank

By Cherise Lynch

It's sad news for one Center City convenience store.

Wawa located at the corner of 21st and Hamilton streets in Rodin Place in the city's Spring Garden neighborhood will be closing its doors.

This full story was first reported by our newsgathering partners at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

This store is right in the heart of the city next to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and surrounded by other popular stores such as Whole Foods and Target.

A Wawa spokesperson told NBC10 that the property owners had not offered the company a lease renewal.

A Chase Bank is set to replace the Wawa, according to Sam Newman, president at Loddington Management, the property manager for Rodin Place.

It is unclear when the Wawa will officially close.

Wawa has closed several locations across the city over the last few years for reasons that include pandemic-related issues or crime and safety.

