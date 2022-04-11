Philadelphia

BREAKING: Philly Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate

Philadelphia will again require masks indoors at businesses and schools. The Health Department is still holding a briefing about the news.

Lee la historia en español aquí.

With COVID-19 cases slowly rising, Philadelphia is bringing back its indoor mask mandate for public places, schools and day cares.

Philadelphia announced Monday that, on April 18, masks must be worn again indoors.

"Simply put, that means that we're reintroducing the mask mandate in Philadelphia," said Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole at an afternoon press conference.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Philadelphia made the mask mandate move with daily case counts and hospitalizations ticking above its own self-imposed benchmarks in recent days.

There were an average of 142 new cases in Philadelphia in recent days, and 46 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The School District of Philadelphia had already planned on requiring masks as students return from spring break on April 18. This new mandate means all schools and day cares in the city must also follow suit.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

King of Prussia 49 mins ago

$5K Reward Offered for Suspect in Pregnant Woman's Killing Near KOP Mall

New Jersey 3 hours ago

NJ Split on Pumping Own Gas, With Majority Favoring Self-Service: Poll

The move means the city didn't even have two months without indoor masking requirements. The city had given the "all clear" and dropped its previous mask mandate on March 2.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiacoronavirusCOVID-19masksmask mandate
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us