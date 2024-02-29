Police in Philadelphia have released new surveillance video in the hopes of apprehending two people believed responsible for repeated attempts to burn down a nail salon in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the incidents happened on Jan. 9, with the first fire set at about 2:23 a.m., when two men are believed to have attempted to burn down the Cairy Fashion Dominican Salon along the 4100 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Newly released video is said to show the pair on the night of the incident.

However, according to police, that fire went out on its own.

Then, at about 2:57 a.m., officials claim, both suspects then returned to the business to again start a fire. This time, police said, the fire was extinguished shortly afterwards by fire department personnel.

Police described the first suspect as a man who wore a dark (possibly NY Yankees) baseball cap, zippered jacket or sweatshirt with unidentified logos on the chest and sleeves, and a shirt with an unidentified face and writing on it on the night of the incident.

The other individual, officials said, was a man who wore a darker colored hoodie with unidentified writing on the chest, on the evening this incident occourred.

Also, officials noted, the pair can be seen alternatively wearing a red bandana that they seemingly shared.

According to police, the men are believe to have fled the area in a light colored Honda CRV with a possible missing or replaced aftermarket un-painted black fuel filler door.

The police are asking anyone who may have any information about this crime or these suspects, to contact the City Wide Arson Task Force at 215-783-1092

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477.