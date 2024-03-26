Just a week after Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker submitted her nearly $6.3 billion spending plan for the next year, city council is holding a public hearing on the proposed operating and capital budget.

The event will be the first of several hearings scheduled to allow public input into the spending plan.

City Council is expected to hold it's first hearing on the proposed budget for the coming year at 10 a.m. The event will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

“Council takes the duties of vetting and approving a balanced budget seriously and Councilmembers are looking forward to robust discussions with the Administration about the budget in the weeks ahead.” City Council President Kenyatta Johnson said in a statement.

City officials said the hearings will run through May 1.

For a complete schedule, visit phlcouncil.com/Budget2025.