Mayor Parker names women to leadership roles in 5 city offices

Mayor Cherelle Parker continues to build her administration staff as she named five city officials -- all women -- to head up departments and offices in City Hall on Monday morning.

According to the mayor's office, Parker's moves are the "latest in an ongoing series of personnel appointments from Mayor Parker as the administration continues to grow."

"We've been focused on putting the right people in the right positions to serve our customers, who are the citizens of Philadelphia," Parker said on Monday.

During the event, Parker named a new City Representative and Director of Special Events for the Office of the Representative, a new Commissioner for the Department of Streets, a new Sanitation Commissioner, a new Chief Education Officer and a Deputy Chief Education Officer.

Debora Carrera, the city's new Chief Education Officer said that she hopes to make significant strides toward improving the city's schools. And, she said, she has a wealth of experience in the area already, as she has worked in the district for 27 years.

"I will make sure all the decisions that we are making are in the best interest of all of our learners," she promised during her introduction.

She promised to focus on school modernization, all-year-schooling and other educational initiatives promoted by Parker's administration.

She will be supported in this role by the district's new Deputy Chief Education Officer, Sharon Ward.

Parker named Jazelle Jones, at the City Representative and Director of Special Events for the Office of the Representative saying she may be the "most qualitied City Representative to ever be appointed to the office."

Jones has worked for the city since 2001. In stepping into the role, Jones said that she is "determined to exceed all expectations."

"All eyes will be on Philadelphia. Why? Because we shine," she said, noting some of the upcoming events that she's looking forward to in the city.

On Monday, Parker also named Kristin Del Rossi, the new commissioner of the Department of Streets and Crystal Jacob Shipman as the city's new Sanitation Commissioner, two roles where, she said, that there is work to be done.

First of all, she said, the city is separating a role which was previously one job, into two to help the new appointees manage the workload.

Del Rossi said she looks forward to taking office and working to improving safety, accessibility and quality of life for all Philadelphians.

"Mayor Parker has laid out a bold agenda in her one hundred day action plan and I am honored to be able to work with this team to be a part of it's execution," said Del Rossi.

In stepping to the podium on Monday to accept her new role as Sanitation Commissioner, Shipman said that the team that Parker has assembled will be able to achieve the mayor's stated goals of making the city safer, cleaner and greener with economic opportunity for all.

"I'm confident in that," she said.

Monday's appointments join some key appointments that Parker has already made for her administration.

In December, before taking office, Parker announced the appointment of, what her office called her "top-three staff positions in her administration" -- her chief of staff and two deputy mayors.

She's also already named a new commerce director and city solicitor, along with a new police commissioner and deputy police commissioner to overall safety plan in Philly's Kensington neighborhood.

Also, Parker has also named a new Acting Fire Commissioner along with the city's first-ever Chief Public Safety Director.

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated as new information is made available.