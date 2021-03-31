coronavirus

Pennsylvanians 16 and Older Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine in April

Those in the state’s 1B group will be eligible for their vaccine starting April 5, while those in the 1C group will be eligible starting April 12

Pennsylvania health officials on Wednesday revealed that everyone in the state who is 16 or older will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine toward the end of April.

The announcement by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration includes a phased rollout that will see people in the state’s 1B and 1C groups be eligible toward the beginning of the month, while people 16 years old or older will be able to access a vaccine starting April 19.

Those in the state’s 1B group will be eligible for their vaccine starting April 5, while those in the 1C group will be eligible starting April 12.

In Philadelphia, though, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley has repeatedly said that it will likely take until May 2 for anyone over 16 years old to be inoculated, a stance that Philadelphia Department of Public Health spokesman Jim Garrow repeated Wednesday.

