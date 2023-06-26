Kensington

Furniture store fire fills sky over Kensington with thick, black smoke

Officials were working to extinguish a fire at a multi-use structure that houses a furniture store in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood just after noon on Monday

By Hayden Mitman

SKYFORCE 10

More than 100 firefighters in Philadelphia reportedly responded to a two-alarm fire that tore through a multi-use warehouse in Kensington around lunchtime on Monday.

Black, acrid smoke could be seen filling the sky as the fumes poured from the burning building located near the intersection of N. American and W. Huntingdon streets.

As of about 12:19 p.m., crews were reportedly "making good progress" as they worked to extinguish the fire.

Skyforce 10 spotted flames rising from the edges of the structure as firefighters poured water into the building.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said the property is vacant and, as of 12:50 p.m., there were no injuries reported as crews fought the fire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Kensington
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us