Furniture store fire fills sky over Kensington with thick, black smoke

More than 100 firefighters in Philadelphia reportedly responded to a two-alarm fire that tore through a multi-use warehouse in Kensington around lunchtime on Monday.

Black, acrid smoke could be seen filling the sky as the fumes poured from the burning building located near the intersection of N. American and W. Huntingdon streets.

As of about 12:19 p.m., crews were reportedly "making good progress" as they worked to extinguish the fire.

Skyforce 10 spotted flames rising from the edges of the structure as firefighters poured water into the building.

Officials said the property is vacant and, as of 12:50 p.m., there were no injuries reported as crews fought the fire.