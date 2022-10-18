Watch: Dirt Bike, ATV Riders Throw Bricks at Philly Cop Cars

Authorities are searching for at least one suspect after they say a group of dirt bike and ATV riders surrounded Philadelphia police officers and peppered them with bricks, bottles and other objects.

The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance and bodycam which shows at least 10 riders circling two marked police vehicles at a gas station and one man throwing a brick at the windshield of one of the vehicles.

That police SUV was also repeatedly kicked, according to the PPD. The video shows one officer between both vehicles as the riders continue to circle before driving off.

The incident happened at a Lukoil gas station at Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street in Old City around 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. Officers were responding to the group riding their motorcycles and ATVs near the gas station.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One rider crashed his dirt bike by the gas pumps and immediately ran off, according to the police department. The bike he left behind had been reported stolen out of New Jersey. As police officers tried to “secure” the bike, the crowd began circling and throwing items at them, the PPD said.

The suspect who threw a brick at the police SUV was riding a red and white dirt bike. He wore a red hoodie and black sweatpants and had on a black balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPD. Anonymous tipsters can call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).