Watch: DA updates case of West Philly teen charged in attempt to obtain weapons of mass destruction

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are expected to provide an update to a case involving a teen boy who, officials claim, communicated with a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda and allegedly purchased materials online in an effort to obtain weapons of mass destruction.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to detail new developments in this case during an event on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to discuss developments in a case against a West Philadelphia teen who is alleged to have attempted to obtain weapons of mass destruction. The event will be livestreamed at the top of this page starting at 11:15 a.m.

Back in August of last year, a 17-year-old boy from West Philadelphia was arrested and charged in an ongoing terrorism investigation following an FBI raid at a home along Woodbine Avenue.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The boy is accused of communicating with Khatiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, or KTJ - a global terrorist group that is affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

According to officials, he came to the FBI's attention when the boy, allegedly, attempted to purchase materials online that were commonly used in the production of improvised explosive devices.

A law enforcement official told NBC10 at the time that they believed the boy was radicalized online.

The teen -- who officials have not yet provided further identifying information on -- has been charged with weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson and related offenses.

This is a breaking news story. it will be updated as new information becomes available.