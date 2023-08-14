West Philly teen arrested in terrorism investigation presented ‘a grave danger to everyone'

A 17-year-old boy from West Philadelphia has been arrested and charged in an ongoing terrorism investigation following an FBI raid at a home along Woodbine Avenue on Friday. He is accused of communicating with a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

"The young man who is under arrest is, was, an aspiring terrorist that was not merely thinking but was doing things that are deeply disturbing and presented a grave danger to everyone - himself, his family, the block where he lived, and frankly, people all around Philadelphia," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner at a press event on Monday.

A law enforcement official told NBC10 that the case involves a boy who was radicalized online. No one else in the teen's family is believed to be involved in terrorist activities, officials said.

Krasner said the teen has been charged with weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson and related offenses.

Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire, of the FBI's Philadelphia office, claimed that the teen communicated with Khatiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, or KTJ - a global terrorist group that is affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

She said the teen that was arrested was "purchasing materials online" and had come to the FBI's attention after he researched targets.

"Most concerning, however, was the evidence that he had access to firearms and had purchased items and materials commonly used in the production of improvised explosive devices. Some of these purchases had occurred in the last few weeks," said Maguire.

Also, she claimed the teen was receiving guidance on criminal acts, including how to build a bomb. The teen also appeared to be taking steps to travel overseas to join or support terrorist activity, according to Maguire.

The case escalated once the teen purchased the bomb making materials and investigators were worried public safety could be at risk, Maguire said.

The boy was apprehended without incident on Friday, officials said.

Maguire said an investigation into this case is still ongoing, however she believes there is no danger to the public.