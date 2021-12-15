Video Shows Teen Boy Shooting Robber Inside Pizza Shop

Surveillance video shows the moment a 14-year-old boy shot a suspect who police say was trying to rob the teen's mother inside a Philadelphia pizza shop last week.

Police arrived at Bold Pizza in the Spring Garden neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. An employee told the officers three men had entered and demanded money from the cash register, which she told them she couldn’t open because she needed a code.

Surveillance video shows the moment one of the suspects reached over the counter and began tussling with the employee as her 14-year-old son watched. The video then shows the teen firing a gun at the suspect and shooting him at least once in the face.

Sources told NBC10 the boy grabbed a gun from underneath the counter and struggled with his holster before opening fire. On the video, it's unclear whether or not the teen grabbed the weapon from under the counter or if he pulled it from his waistband.

All three men, including the suspect who was shot, fled the scene.

Responding officers followed a trail of blood for about three blocks to a subway station on Broad and Spring Garden streets where they found the suspect bleeding heavily. Police also found a large amount of cash inside the suspect’s pocket, though they did not find a gun. Investigators are unsure if the suspect was armed during the robbery or if he pretended to have a weapon.

The suspect was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

Police said the three suspects were likely involved in another robbery that took place about five minutes prior at a nearby pharmacy on the 400 block of North Broad Street, about two blocks away from the pizza shop. During that incident, three men entered the store and robbed the pharmacy.

Police analyzed surveillance video from inside the pharmacy and determined one of the three suspects matched the description of the suspect who was shot while trying to rob the pizza shop.

Police continue to search for the two additional suspects.