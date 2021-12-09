Philly Pizza Shop Employee Shoots Would-Be Robber

A trail of blood spanning three blocks led police to a suspect who was shot in the face by an employee while trying to rob a pizza shop in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section, officials said.

The 33-year-old suspect entered a pizza restaurant on 15th and Spring Garden streets shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and began stealing cash from the register, police said. An employee inside the restaurant then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the suspect once in the face.

The suspect then fled the scene. Police arrived at the pizza shop and noticed a trail of blood that began inside the restaurant and went on for three blocks into the subway station at Broad and Spring Garden streets.

The responding officers entered the station and found the suspect bleeding heavily in the face. Police also found a large amount of cash inside the suspect’s pocket though they did not find a gun. Investigators are unsure if the suspect was armed during the robbery or if he pretended to have a weapon.

The suspect was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Police say the same suspect was likely involved in another robbery that took place about five minutes prior at a nearby pharmacy on the 400 block of North Broad Street, about two blocks away from the pizza shop. During that incident, three men entered the store and robbed the pharmacy.

Police analyzed surveillance video from inside the pharmacy and determined one of the three suspects matched the description of the suspect who was shot while trying to rob the pizza shop.

Police are interviewing employees inside the pizza shop who are cooperating with the investigation. They also said there were customers inside the shop at the time of the robbery who fled during the shooting. Police are trying to find them in order to speak with potential witnesses.

