VIDEO: Man Drives Across Lawns During West Philly Police Chase

Police captured a man who drove across lawns during a wild chase through West Philadelphia Monday evening.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as police pursued a red SUV near 34th Street and Mantua Avenue around 8 p.m.

At one point during the chase, the SUV drove across the lawns of multiple homes as people outside ran for safety.

After several minutes, the chase ended at 52nd and Wyalusing Avenue. Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia Police pulled the driver out of the vehicle and placed him into custody.

Officials have not yet revealed why they were initially pursuing the driver.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.