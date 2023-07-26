Video shows the moment a woman and a man pushing a child in a stroller fled for their lives as a teenager was shot and killed in South Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. along the 900 block of South 17th Street. An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m.

NBC10 obtained video showing a woman and a man who was pushing a child in a stroller in the area when the shots were fired. They then run down the sidewalk as the man continues to push the child in the stroller to safety.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not released information on any suspects. No weapons have been recovered.

Entering Wednesday, there were 240 homicides in Philadelphia, according to data gathered by Philadelphia Police. That's down 22% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.