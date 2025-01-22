Philadelphia

Vehicle sought in connection to shooting that left man dead in North Philadelphia

By Cherise Lynch

Police are looking for a vehicle believed to be tied to a shooting in Philadelphia that left a 52-year-old man dead earlier this month.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 12 just after 4 a.m. at 2629 N. 27th Street.

Police describe the vehicle as a being a gray or blue 2005-2010 Nissan Quest with moderate damage along the front passenger side quarter panel and fading rooftop paint.

Philadelphia Police Department
The vehicle was last seen in the area of 31st & York Street around 4:31 a.m. the morning of the murder.

As in every homicide case, the City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the homicide unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

