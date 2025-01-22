Philadelphia

Live: Hearing on Philly's plan for protecting rights during Trump presidency

Councilmember At-Large Rue Landau is welcoming public comment at a Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, Philadelphia City Council hearing on how the city will deal with the Trump administration

By Dan Stamm

Philadelphia leadership is looking to prepare for policy changes being instituted by Republican President Donald Trump by holding a hearing to discuss changes and reactions.

Councilmember At-Large Rue Landau is hosting a Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, "hearing discussing the City of Philadelphia’s preparedness to protect the civil rights of marginalized communities in response to the impending Trump presidency," the Democrat's office said.

You can watch the hearing live on this page starting after 10 a.m.

The goal is to "explore Philadelphia’s readiness and commitment to protecting immigrant, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized communities in preparation for the impending Trump administration," Landau's office said. "City Council, the mayoral administration, and community partners will engage in dialogue to further the rights, protections, and necessary next steps to ensuring that Philadelphia remains a welcoming city for all."

Landau is the first openly LGBTQ+ member of Philadelphia City Council, according to her council profile.

Public comment is welcomed, organizers said.

