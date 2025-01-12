Man shot in the head, killed in North Philly, police say

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was found dead after being shot in the head early Sunday in North Philadelphia, police said.

According to police officials, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of North 27th Street in North Philadelphia at about 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, where they found a man who had been shot in the head.

Officials at the scene pronounced that man, who police said, was "of unknown age."

As of about noon on Sunday, police had not made any arrests in this case and no weapon had been recovered, officials said.

But, according to police officials, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone who may have more information on this deadly shooting to contact the department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-334.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.