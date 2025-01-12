North Philadelphia

Man shot in the head, killed in North Philly, police say

Police are investigating after a man was discovered along N. 27th Street, in North Philadelphia, after he had been shot in the head early Sunday, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was found dead after being shot in the head early Sunday in North Philadelphia, police said.

According to police officials, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of North 27th Street in North Philadelphia at about 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, where they found a man who had been shot in the head.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials at the scene pronounced that man, who police said, was "of unknown age."

As of about noon on Sunday, police had not made any arrests in this case and no weapon had been recovered, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

But, according to police officials, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone who may have more information on this deadly shooting to contact the department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-334.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Officials: Sixers abandon Center City arena plan, will stay in South Philly

NBC10 @issue 45 mins ago

NBC10 @Issue: A new start

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us