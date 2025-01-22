Baby Jesus statue stolen from Philadelphia church, police searching for suspect

An investigation is underway after an individual stole a Baby Jesus statue from a church in Philadelphia earlier this month.

The Philadelphia Police Department said a police report was made on Jan. 10, 2025, for theft at the National Shrine of St. John Neuman located at the 1000 block of N. 5th St.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said a member of the church reported that a man with a bald head, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a blue/red flannel shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes, took a Baby Jesus statue without permission.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, the theft happened around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. The man had placed the statue in a blue carry bag and just left the church.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives.