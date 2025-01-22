Philadelphia

Baby Jesus statue stolen from Philadelphia church, police searching for suspect

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after an individual stole a Baby Jesus statue from a church in Philadelphia earlier this month.

The Philadelphia Police Department said a police report was made on Jan. 10, 2025, for theft at the National Shrine of St. John Neuman located at the 1000 block of N. 5th St.

Police said a member of the church reported that a man with a bald head, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a blue/red flannel shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes, took a Baby Jesus statue without permission. 

According to police, the theft happened around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. The man had placed the statue in a blue carry bag and just left the church.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives.  

