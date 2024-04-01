Philadelphia

Car fire shuts lanes on I-95 at rush hour

A burning vehicle along the northbound side of I-95, at the Columbus Boulevard exit, shuttered three lanes of traffic on Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A burning vehicle in the roadway shuttered at least three lanes of traffic along I-95 in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood on Monday morning.

As could be seen from SkyForce10, a burning sedan on the northbound side of the roadway, which was captured on camera at about 7:15 a.m., caused vehicle traffic to be diverted around three lanes near the exit to Columbus Boulevard.

As of about 7:30 a.m., fire crews were working to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have yet been reported in this incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us