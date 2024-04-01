A burning vehicle in the roadway shuttered at least three lanes of traffic along I-95 in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood on Monday morning.

As could be seen from SkyForce10, a burning sedan on the northbound side of the roadway, which was captured on camera at about 7:15 a.m., caused vehicle traffic to be diverted around three lanes near the exit to Columbus Boulevard.

As of about 7:30 a.m., fire crews were working to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have yet been reported in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.