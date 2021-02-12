Valentine's Day 2021: Your Philadelphia Guide

Valentine’s Day weekend is here, and love is in the air. If you’re having trouble planning the perfect date night or don’t know what to get that special person in your life, we’ve got you covered. This Valentine’s Day guide will help make the romantic holiday a memorable one, even in a pandemic.

Top 5 Local Takeout Restaurants

A night out on the town or dining at your favorite restaurant may be off the menu this year, but ordering takeout and having a romantic dinner at home could be just what you need. Here are the top 5 restaurants for takeout in Philadelphia, according to Yelp.

Vedge Vetri Cucina Barclay Prime Friday Saturday Sunday Butcher and Singer

Top 5 Romantic Dinner Spots

If dining out is still a must-do to make your Valentine’s Day complete. Yelp recommends these restaurants as the top 5 spots offering a romantic dine-in experience for you and your lover.

The Love Ristorante Pesto Talula's Garden Bistrot La Minette Suraya

Gifts for Him and Her

Men can be the hardest people to shop for, especially when it comes to Valentine’s Day. Well, women too. What do men want for Valentine’s Day? What do you get a woman who has nearly everything? TODAY shopping experts compiled several lists of great gift ideas that your significant other might love.

Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle is seeing how you can help show the love to local businesses during this Valentine's Day holiday.

Ideas for Him

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike (or a Peleton, if your budget can afford it) Üllo Wine purifier Away Everywhere Bag Amazon Echo Dot Adidas Adilette Shower Slides

Ideas for Her

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Paddywax Rose + Santal Candle Gorjana Hadley Pendant Necklace Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones Case-Mate LuMee Halo Gold Mirror Phone Case

Giving Flowers? Here’s What You Need to Know

Procrastinating lovers will be flocking to floral shops this weekend. If you’re one of those last-minute romantics, here’s what you need to know to make sure your lover gets that bouquet on time.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, florists will soon be flooded with orders from last-minute romantics. Here are some ways to avoid common Valentine’s Day flower flops and other floral fiascos.

5 Gift Ideas That Are More Eco-Friendly Than Flowers

Violets are red. Roses are blue. People need love and Mother Nature does, too. If you don’t want to give a bouquet of roses to your beau, here’s some eco-friendly ideas that can be just as romantic.

Flowers may smell sweet but their impact on the environment stinks. Show your honey (and the Earth) some love this Valentine’s Day by skipping the bouquet and opting for one of these eco-friendly gifts instead.