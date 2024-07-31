This Philadelphia bar lands on USA Today's ‘Bars of the Year' list

While the City of Brotherly Love has no shortage of great bars, only one spot was named one of the best in America.

This week, USA Today released its "27 Bars of the Year for 2024" list, and Philadelphia's Bloomsday Cafe made the cut.

The bar - located at 414 S. Second St. - stood out to USA Today's food critics because it "oozes with charm" and "specializes in local and organic wines from the U.S. and abroad," including ciders, bubbly and orange wines, and specialized menu options.

Bloomsday menu includes truffle fries with garlic aioli, chips and dip with caviar, or your pick of several types of anchovies with crostini and veggies and so much more.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Food critics also note that Bloomsday is a neighborhood hub where staff will remember your name, your seating preference, and your drink.

"Our ethos is on making regulars. Building guest relations is a focus. Whatever your routine is, we want to be a part of it. Even if you only come every Sunday to get that croissant, that's your time and energy," D’Onna Stubblefield, the bar's sommelier and beverage director said in a statement.

According to the bar's website, Bloomsday was founded in 2019 by Kelsey Bush and Zach Morris. The duo also own Green Engine Coffee Co. in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

If you are interested in visiting what USA Today calls "the hottest wine bar in town" check out bloomsdayphilly.com.