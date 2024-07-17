New juice bar squeezes into Northern Liberties offering smoothies, toasts and bowls

A new juice bar has squeezed it's way into Philadelphia bringing the energy and flavors of New York.

Essex Squeeze - now open in Liberties Walk, at 1030 N. 2nd Street - is serving up fresh made-to-order juices, juice shots, smoothies, toasts, lemonades and bowls.

The café offers nearly 40 menu items for all of those seeking healthy and delicious options.

Owners Cedric Hernandez and Charles De La Cruz - two childhood friends - created Essex Squeeze in 2020 after dreaming of becoming fruit venders in New York.

The duo aims to provide affordable, nutritious and tasty made-to-order options for all of their customers.

Essex Squeeze has become one of New York's most popular healthy cafes and now Hernandez and De La Cruz are proud of opening their sixth location in Philadelphia.

"Essex Squeeze is a healthy and affordable taste of New York City flavor," De La Cruz said in a news release. "It isn't just a juice and smoothie bar, but it is a representation of a childhood dream come true. We are proud to bring this passion and our heart with us as we expand nationally starting right here in the City of Brotherly Love."

To see the full menu and hours of operation visit essexsqueeze.com.