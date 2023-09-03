Upper Darby teen killed in West Philly shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting early Saturday in West Philly.

According to police, Tysheer Shahe Hankinson, 16, from Upper Darby, died following a shooting that happened at about 1:06 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Officials said that officers responding to a reported shooting found Hankinson lying unresponsive in the roadway along the 5400 block of Poplar Street after he had been shot in his neck, face, left leg and body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 1:28 a.m., police said.

No motive has been detailed by police and no arrests have yet been made, but, officials said an investigation is ongoing.