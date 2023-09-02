Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot to death in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to 55th and Poplar Streets just after 1 a.m. to find a man shot and transported him to the hospital.

Police said the unidentified victim, believed to be between the ages of 18 to 23 was shot in the chest and face and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At the scene, police said they found 2 spent shell casings and a bloody tooth.

The suspect rode off on a bike, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.