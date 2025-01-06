UDel officer shoots suspect in train station parking lot, officials say

An investigation is underway after a University of Delaware police officer shot a person outside of a train station in Newark.

The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Newark Regional Transportation Center. A University of Delaware police officer shot an unidentified person at least once, investigators said.

Police at the scene rendered aid to the person who was transported to the hospital for treatment. Officials have not yet revealed the person’s condition or what led to the shooting, only saying they were a suspect in an unspecified crime. They also said the person is from Maryland not affiliated with the University of Delaware.

University of Delaware Police, Newark Police, Delaware State Police and the Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are all investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.