U.S. Marshals Track Down Suspected Killer in Cherry Hill Apartment Shooting

Prosecutors in New Jersey have charged a man with shooting and killing a Delaware man in the parking lot of a Cherry Hill apartment complex early Easter Sunday.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Cherry Hill police said officers were called to the apartment complex on Abbey Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting.

They found 64-year-old Leopold McKoy shot multiple times in a parking lot at the Sergi Farms apartments, prosecutors said. The Bear, Delaware, man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Late Wednesday night, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Cherry Hill Police Chief William “Bud” Monaghan announced the arrest of 26-year-old Tymere Brown. The Cherry Hill man was charged with first-degree murder and weapons violations.

Witnesses had identified Brown as the gunman, prosecutors said. U.S. Marshals tracked him down and arrested him at a Wilmington, Delaware, apartment Wednesday night.

He was being held in Delaware, awaiting extradition back to Camden County.

It was unclear if Brown had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Barry Sharer, the president of New Jersey-based AAH Management Co., Inc., said that McKoy didn't live at Sergi Farms and that the management company was working with police to ensure the safety of all residents.

"This is the first such incident like this at Sergi Farms," Sharer said Monday. "Sergi Farms is a 23-year old Low Income Tax Credit Housing apartment complex consisting of 120-multi-famly two and three bedroom units. It is a quiet community for residents whose income is 50% or below the median county income. It consists of six apartment buildings and an office/laundry facility building located on 10-acres in Cherry Hill.