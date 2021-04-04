New Jersey

Man Shot, Killed at Cherry Hill Apartment Complex

A 64-year-old Bear, Delaware, man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Sergi Farms apartments Easter morning

By Dan Stamm

Cherry Hill police car with its lights on
NBC10

Investigators in New Jersey are searching for clues after a Delaware man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Cherry Hill apartment complex early Easter Sunday.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Cherry Hill police said officers were called to the apartment complex on Abbey Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting.

They found 64-year-old Leopold McKoy shot multiple times in a parking lot at the Sergi Farms Apartments, prosecutors said. The Bear, Delaware, man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t reveal any details about a potential motive for the shooting or reveal who might be responsible. Investigators could be seen using flashlights to search between parked cars in the lot before daylight.

NBC10 has reached out to the property management group for the apartment complex for comment.

Investigators asked that anyone with information call CCPO Det. Andy McNeil at 856-225-8407 or Cherry Hill Police Det. Rene Lobanov at 856-432-8823. You can also email a tip to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

