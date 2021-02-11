Body Found Stuffed in Trash Bag in Back of U-Haul Truck

Philadelphia police officers found a body stuffed in a trash bag in the back of a U-Haul truck while responding to a call in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The discovery was made as the rental vehicle was stopped along Sanibel Street in the Somerton section after officers responded to a burglary around 9 a.m., police said.

In the back of the truck, investigating officers found the body in the bag and a weapon, police said.

The driver and passenger of the truck were taken into custody.

Police have yet to reveal any charges or given any further information about the body.

This story is developing and will be updated.