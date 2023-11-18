Philadelphia

Two Philadelphia police officers injured after pursuit ends in crash

The incident happened on the 1700 block of Belfield Ave on Friday night

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

A police pursuit ended with two officers injured in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened on the 1700 block of Belfield Ave at 11:20 p.m.

The two injured officers are currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said Northwest Detectives are handling the investigation and have not provided any further details.

