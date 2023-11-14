Video: Armed home invaders tie up and rob family as child watches, police say

Police are searching for four gunmen who were caught on video tying up and robbing a family at gunpoint inside their house while a child watched, investigators said.

On Nov. 6, at 10:12 a.m., the victim, who runs a home business, was speaking with an employee outside his house on North 7th Street, when a black 2007 or 2008 Acura pulled up next to them, police said. Four gunmen then got out of the vehicle and confronted the victim and his employee, police said.

Video shows the gunmen forcing the victims back into the house. Police said they tied them up and assaulted the victim and his family. At one point in the video, a child watches as the gunmen point their weapons at the tied up victims on the floor.

The victim told police the gunmen stole his safe, firearms and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information on the incident, please call 911 or call or text Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip anonymously on the Philadelphia Police website.