Lost luggage? Philadelphia man sought in ‘multiple' baggage thefts from PHL

Police in Philadelphia are tracking down a 48-year-old man after a cache of luggage believed to be stolen from the Philadelphia International Airport was recovered at a home in West Philadelphia.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for Julius Cook, 48, of Philadelphia for his alleged involvement in multiple luggage thefts from the airport's baggage claim.

The Philadelphia Police Department Julius Cook, 48, of Philadelphia, is sought in the thefts of luggage from the Philadelphia International Airport.

On Thursday, police said that they believe Cook was involved with thefts of bags from the airport that were reported to officials earlier this year.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to law enforcement officials, police were alerted back in September that luggage had been repeatedly stolen from the PHL baggage claim.

An investigation into the thefts led police to a home in West Philadelphia -- though, officials did not immediately provide an address for this property -- where they allegedly recovered a number of bags that had been reported stolen along with several others.

The Philadelphia Police Department Recognize this luggage? It's just a few of the bags police say the recovered after they were stolen for the Philadelphia International Airport.

Police are hoping to return this luggage to its rightful owners.

Law enforcement officials said that, in order to expedite the return of this luggage passengers are advised to make a lost/ stolen report and provide their flight information, a detailed description of their luggage, including any unique identifiers, tags, or distinctive features.

At this time there has been no arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cook is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Airport Unit at (215) 937-6927, or dial 911.