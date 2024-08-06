Two bodies recovered from lake in Camden County in apparent accidental drowning, police say

Two bodies were recovered from the water in Penbryn Lake in Camden County, New Jersey Monday afternoon.
Winslow Township police said it appears to be an accidental drowning and not suspicious.
SkyForce10 was over the scene around 4 p.m. while officials were getting ready to search the water.
Several fire trucks, ambulances and police cars were also at the scene.
At this time officials have not identified the two bodies that were pulled from the lake.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
