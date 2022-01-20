Children Seen Being Led Away From Home Following Triple Shooting, Barricade

Philadelphia police officers could be seen holding the hands of young children as they led them away from a Southwest Philadelphia home after a barricade situation that followed a triple shooting.

The children weren't injured during the incident along the 5800 block of Trinity Street late Wednesday night, however three other people were shot.

A 19-year-old man, 20-year-old woman and another man were struck by bullets that came from porches, Philadelphia police said. Each person who was shot was listed in stable condition while being treated after getting themselves to hospitals.

Police officers noticed the evidence of several shots being fired on the porch of a home. Police then knocked on the door, but people in the home refused to come out, which led to a barricade situation.

"As soon as SWAT came out they complied," Police Capt. Joe Green said.

Officers could then be seen holding hands with two children as they led them from the scene.

Four people inside the home were taken into custody, but would later be released. Investigators believe the shooter or shooters got away.

Bullets also struck at least a couple cars.

