Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve.
Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday.
Rodriguez was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later, investigators said.
Investigators alleged that Philadelphia's Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez showed up to the apartment around 7 p.m. looking for his ex-girlfriend. An altercation then took place during which Adalberto-Rodriguez pistol whipped the woman with a handgun and then shot Rodriguez, investigators said.
After the shooting, Adalberto-Rodriguez drove off, the prosecutor's office said.
Adalberto-Rodriguez was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, investigators said. The 45-year-old was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. The prosecutor's office asked that he be detained until his trial.
It was unclear if Adalberto-Rodriguez had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.