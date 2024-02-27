Philadelphia

A $2.5 billion transformation is coming to the sports complex in South Philly

A new concert venue, shopping, a hotel and restaurants are expected to be coming as part of a major transformation of the sports complex

By Emily Rose Grassi

There's a new $2.5 billion plan to transform the South Philly Sports Complex in the coming years.

The plans include upgrades at Xfinity Live!, a 5,000-square-foot concert venue, a new hotel, shopping and restaurants.

These plans are being considered as "phase 1," according to a spokesperson from Comcast Spectacor.

Phase 1 will take place in what is currently Lots G and H at the Sports Complex.

The concert venue is expected to hold over 5,000 seats and be built in Lot G.

The hotel will be open to both fans of sporting and entertainment events as well as visitors of the City of Brotherly Love.

There are also plans in motion for apartments and office space but nothing's concrete there yet. These plans would be part of a "phase 2" and would possibly include connections to FDR Park.

There is no word yet on when this project could start.

Comcast is the parent company of Comcast Spectator and of NBC10.

