‘Philly, we are upgrading': Xfinity Live! to undergo $12 million renovation

Major enhancements are coming soon to a popular sports bar in Philadelphia.

Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies announced on Tuesday plans for Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia to undergo a $12 million renovation.

The upgrades include, enhancing Xfinity Live!’s outdoor plaza for game days, festivals and community events, as well as improvements to the interior and exterior.

We are excited to announce several major enhancements to continue making Xfinity Live! and South Philadelphia a premier, dynamic destination for fans in Philadelphia to celebrate and experience the best in sports and entertainment,” President of Wells Fargo Center Phil Laws said in a news release. “Cordish has been a great partner, and we look forward to working with them on this project.”

An Instagram post from Xfinity Live! said in part:

"Philly, we are upgrading! We are excited to announce major enhancements coming soon. Don’t worry, Xfinity Live! will remain open during the renovations and continue to throw the party!"

“It is a tremendous honor for The Cordish Companies to grow our partnership with Comcast Spectacor,” Principal of The Cordish Companies Blake Cordish said in a statement. “We are proud to continue investing in South Philadelphia to create a new community plaza experience for Philadelphians to celebrate and enjoy. Comcast Spectacor is the premier operator of venues in Philadelphia and is steadfastly committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for Philadelphia fans.”

Upgrades to the plaza are expected to start this year with an anticipated completion date of 2025 or early 2026.

“We are excited to announce this reinvestment of Xfinity Live! and to provide a refreshed plaza experience for our guests,” Director of Operations for Xfinity Live! Erin Seifert said in a news release. “Xfinity Live! has become the living room for the community over the past 12 years and these enhancements will allow us to continue providing first-class hospitality to our millions of guests.”