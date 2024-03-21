Phillies partner with Comcast Spectacor on development plans for Sports Complex

The development of the South Philadelphia sports complex continues.

The Phillies on Thursday announced it has partnered with Comcast Spectacor on the planned mixed-use development project across the sports complex. Both organizations are set to collaborate over the next several years to build out the area and create a world-class sports and entertainment district.

“John Middleton and the Phillies share a big and bold dream for what the future could look like for Philadelphia," said Dan Hilferty, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor. "John’s input and support of the vision has been so valuable from the very early stages, and our partnership with the Phillies will strengthen the ongoing growth and revitalization of the South Philadelphia community."

This announcement also shared details of what's expected in phase two. This will include development around the Wells Fargo Center and expand north of Pattinson Avenue, to lots currently controlled by the Phillies from Broad Street to Citizens Bank Park. The concept includes a hotel, residential units, retail stores, restaurants, office space and significant green space.

It will also include a dedicated "Phillies Plaza" that will provide gathering spaces and immersive experiences for fans.

“When I think about what makes Philadelphia unique, it’s our incredible fan base and tight-knit community," said John Middleton, managing partner and CEO of the Philadelphia Phillies. "This project focuses on expanding that community and bringing in more residents, workers and visitors.

"With the creation of new spaces and experiences, Philadelphians and visitors will have more opportunities to celebrate the passion and pride we have for our city and our teams.”

Phase one, announced earlier in 2024, includes upgrades to Xfinity Live!, a 5,000-square-foot concert venue, a new hotel, shopping and restaurants. This will take place in what's currently Lots G and H at the complex.

With parking lots now being designated for new projects, what does this mean for the infamous tailgating scene? Hilferty noted he doesn't want fans to worry.

"We're going to make sure that we balance development with not losing the things that make this region so great," Hilfery told NBC10 in February.

The goal is for construction on phase one to begin sometime in 2025 or 2026.