People go to all sorts of extremes for their pets and Tracy Davidson is one of those "whatever it takes" kind of people when it comes to her dog, Charlie.
She's one of four winners in The Daily News "Dog Days of Summer" contest to find people who go to "ridiculous extremes" to keep their pets "healthy and happy."
Tracy's "Hurtin' Pup" essay on "Charlie Meatball" earned her a winning spot in the contest.
The Grand Prize went to Laura Danoff for her essay on "The Saga of Baby Dior, aka Bruiser."
The Ultimate Pet Lovers
Tracy Davidson's among the contest winners
