Three Youths Arrested in Trenton After Bucks Gun Store Heist

Police in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey are investigating after a group of underage individuals, allegedly, robbed a Bucks County gun store, filling a vehicle with weapons, before leading police on a chase across state lines.

NBC10's Deanna Durante spoke to law enforcement officials in Bucks County who said that three juveniles, all from Philadelphia, have been arrested in this incident, but another two people are still sought.

According to police, the incident happened after the LugerMan.com gun shop, along the 1800 block of E. Old Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, was robbed on Monday night.

SkyForce10 caught images on Tuesday morning that seemed to show a second floor window broken out, where thieves may have gained access to the shop.

Officials said that officers arrived at the shop in response to an alarm, just as the individuals' vehicle was pulling out of the gun shop's parking lot.

The officers engaged in a pursuit when the driver didn't stop for police, officials said, and the car was eventually disabled after it had been driven across a bridge over the Delaware River into New Jersey.

Law enforcement officials said, at that time, the juveniles in the vehicle fled the disabled car in Trenton.

Officers were able to able to put three of these individuals into custody, police sources said.

However, two more individuals are still sought in this incident.

According to police, officers recovered a number of firearms from the vehicle these individuals were driving -- which was reportedly stolen in Philadelphia earlier this month.

The owner of the gun store is auditing his inventory to make sure police have recovered all of the stolen weapons, officials said.