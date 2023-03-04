Three Men Shot and Killed in Separate Shootings in Philly

Saturday night three men were shot and killed in Philadelphia in two separate shootings.

At around 8:32 a.m. police arrived at 6000 Sansom Street to find two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the victims, a 33-year-old man, had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m., according to the police.

The second victim was a 24-year-old man who was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to the hospital and placed in extremely critical condition. He was then later pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m., officials said.

In a separate incident at 3700 North Carlisle police found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m., according to police.

At this time no weapons were recovered from either scenes and no arrests have been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.