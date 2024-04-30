Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public after, officials claim, a man was robbed of $40,000 in jewelry as he changed a tire on his car in Center City last week.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, as the victim was changing a tire on his car along the 100 block of S. 9th Street.

Law enforcement officials said, at that time, a man reached into the victim's vehicle and stole a backpack that contained $40,000 in jewelry.

Another man held, what police called, a "hard object" at the victim's side at the time of the incident, preventing the victim from chasing the man who stole the backpack, officials said.

Police have shared video online that, they claim, shows the suspects in this incident along with women who were traveling with the suspected thief.

Officials said that the group fled the scene in a light colored Honda Odyssey with Pa. tag: LNV1183. And, police said, the license plate does not belong to that vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who may see these individuals to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on this crime can submit a tip anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).