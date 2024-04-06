Thieves in Delaware arrested after breaking into vehicles, stealing brand-new Apple products, police say

A man and a woman were arrested after Delaware State Police said they broke into multiple vehicles and stole brand-new Apple products.

Police said earlier this year, troopers investigated thefts from vehicles at various locations throughout New Castle County. The thefts occurred on the following dates: Jan. 17, Jan. 27 and Feb. 26.

According to police, in each incident, the victims had just purchased Apple electronic products from the Apple store located inside the Christiana Mall.

Police said the victims were followed by two suspects as they drove from the mall to their next destination.

Once they parked and left their vehicles unattended at the next location, police said a man —now identified as 37-year-old Cesar Alzate-Valencia of Elmhurst, New York — would gain access to the victim's vehicle by using a pry bar-like tool to shatter one of the windows.

After getting inside the vehicle, Alzate-Valencia would steal the Apple products and flee the scene in a different vehicle for every incident, according to police.

Delaware State Police

Police said through an investigation, detectives identified one of the suspected vehicles as a 2010 block Nissan Rogue with a Mississippi registration.

On April 1, police said detectives were notified that the Nissan was parked at the Christiana Mall and had conducted a traffic stop on the SUV.

According to police, troopers identified the driver as Alzate-Valencia and the passenger as 31-year-old Lina Martinez-Aristizaba of Corona, New York.

Police said it was found that Martinez-Aristizabal was involved in the theft that occurred on Feb. 26.

Alzate-Valencia and Martinez-Aristizabal were both charged with burglary 3rd degree, theft $1,500 or greater, conspiracy 2nd degree, possession of burglar tools and criminal mischief.