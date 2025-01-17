Lock your doors, report suspicious activity: Group of thieves targeting Delco homes

Officials in Delaware County are warning residents to lock their doors and report suspicious activity.

The Upper Providence Township Police Department took to social media to report that several robberies have been reported in communities nearby.

The police department said the group of thieves responsible is believed to be the same group that robbed homes in Upper Providence three times in the last year.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, the group of thieves allegedly parks far away before sneaking through backyards to reach the victim's house.

The group is also accused of messing with wireless cameras so they don't work, police explained.

If you see any suspicious activity or cars in your neighborhood, you are urged to call 9-1-1.