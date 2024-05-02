Tun Tavern, the birthplace of the Marines, will find new life in Philadelphia.

It is one of the nation's most historic buildings that existed for nearly 100 years at the intersection of Water Street and Tun Alley between 1693 and 1781. A historical hub marked its place in history on Front Street, near Sansom Walk.

Six organizations were founded there and still exist from that era, including the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

Despite its popularity, the tavern fell into disrepair and was razed in 1781.

The Tun Tavern Legacy Foundation is a group of business leaders who intend to re-create the colonial-era institution as a nonprofit tavern and museum, just in time for Homecoming 250, the celebration of the Navy and Marine Corps in 2026.

The foundation purchased two adjacent lots in Old City, on 2nd Street between Market and Chestnut streets, and seeks to raise $16 million for construction.

Other Tun Taverns exist, one in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and another at the National Museum of the Marine Corps near Quantico, Virginia.

Philadelphia's rebuilt tavern and museum will be known as The Tun.

According to their website, the foundation's mission is to rebuild and re-establish The Tun™ as it was, a functioning mariner’s tavern reminiscent of colonial Philadelphia, serving period-influenced refreshments, food, and entertainment and offering an educational experience through exhibits, historical documents and special events.

All profits from operations of The Tun™ will be donated in perpetuity to support veteran causes, Masonic charities, educational scholarships and qualified charities as determined by The Tun Tavern Legacy Foundation’s independent Board of Directors.