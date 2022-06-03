If you proudly represent "the 610" or " the 484", well it's time to add another number: the 835.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Thursday that the new 835 area code will go into affect September 2, 2022 – months ahead of schedule.

The commission voted last December to add 835 in Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.

The new area code was expected to go into effect in early 2023, but that date was pushed forward due to the dwindling amount of 610 and 484 numbers, the PUC said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Residents with the 610 and 484 area code get to keep their current number. But starting September 2, if you're looking to get a new telephone line, you may be assigned the 835 number.

The PUC shared the following tips for residents and businesses in the 610/484 region to prepare for the new 835 area code:

Check your devices to verify that area codes are included with all stored numbers.

Program, save and store phone numbers to all devices using the full 10-digit telephone number.

Verify that all services and equipment – such as automatic dialers, life-safety & medical alert systems, alarm/security systems and security gates, call-forwarding settings and voicemail services – recognize the new area code as a valid phone number.

For those interested in checking their devices to confirm that they will work with the new 835 area code, a test number is now available: 835-990-TEST (8378). A recorded announcement will indicate the test call has been successfully completed.

More information about the new 835 area code can be found here.