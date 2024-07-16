Pennsylvania

Texas man sentenced to 15 years for using Pennsylvania minor to produce child pornography

By Cherise Lynch

A 59-year-old sex offender from Texas was sentenced to 15 years in prison for using a minor from Pennsylvania to produce child pornography.

Daniel Nelson Shuler of Corsicana, Texas, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, 10 year of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment for using a minor to produce child pornography in November and December of 2022, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced.

According to officials in January 2024, Shuler was charged in a one-count information with production of child pornography. On February 27, 2024, Shuler pleaded guilty to the charge and admitted to engaging in sexually explicit communications with a minor.

Officials said the minor - who resides in the Lehigh Valley region - produced images and videos depicting sexually explicit conduct for Shuler. He also sent the minor sexually explicit images and videos of himself.

“Shuler manipulated and sexually exploited a child, and did so deliberately,” said Romero. “Today’s sentence holds him accountable for this reprehensible violation and keeps him from seeking out and victimizing other young girls. The wellbeing of our children is an absolute priority for this office and our law enforcement partners.”

