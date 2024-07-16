Pa. Turnpike officials warn of ‘smishing' text message scam

Officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have shared a warning after learning drivers throughout the state have been receiving fraudulent texts claiming they owe nonexistent fines for using the Pa. Turnpike.

According to turnpike officials, its part of, what they called, a "smishing" scan that is sending texts to random people in an attempt to deceive them into sharing personal information.

The scam seems similar to one that officials warned drivers about earlier this year.

As detailed by the commission, scammers have been sending texts that proport to be from “Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Services” and center around urgent requests that the driver resolve phony outstanding toll charges that will result in additional charges if the overdue balance does not get settled.

Similar scams have been reported by toll agencies across the country over the past several days, officials said.

Turnpike officials said that those who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from the PA Turnpike or another toll agency should not click on the link in the text message.

Instead, they said, E-ZPass account holders and Toll By Plate customers should use approved safe methods to check their accounts such as the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app available from the Apple App Store, or Google Play store.

Those who receive a fraudulent text can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.